Recepty: Fettuccine so smotánovou omáčkou a zubáčom

Pripravil dňa 20. decembra 2021

Fettuccine, v Taliansku obľúbený typ cestovín, znamenajú v preklade “malé stužky”. Pôvodom pochádzajú z rímskej a z toskánskej kuchyne a ich história sa píše už od renesancie. Ploché dlhé cestoviny môžu pripomínať rezance. Dokonca rozlišujeme medzi fettuce širokými cca 13 mm a fettucelle široké cca 3,2 mm. Ani pri týchto cestovinách sa však nekladú medze tomu, ako ich použijete. Výborné sú s ľahkým mletým mäsom, syrovými omáčkami a vynikajúce môžu byť s rybacím mäsom.

Počet porcií :

  • 4 porcie

Doba prípravy:

  • Cca 30 minút

Čo budeme potrebovať :

  • 300 g fettuccine cestovín
  • 1 cibuľu
  • 1 lyžicu olivového oleja
  • 300 g šampiňónov
  • 150 ml smortany na varenie
  • 50 g syru eidam
  • 1 lyžicu masla
  • Pol lyžičky mletej sladkej papriky
  • Čerstvý koriander
  • 500 g filet zubáča
  • Soľ
  • Korenie
  • Šťavu z polovice limetky

Postup :

  1. Pripravíme si rybu. Zubáča umyjeme, osušíme, pokvapkáme limetkovou šťavou, osolíme aokoreníme ho. Na panvici ho pečieme najprv kožou dole 10 minút, potom naopak 5 minút.
  2. Cestoviny uvaríme v osolenej vode.
  3. Cibuľu nakrájame na kocky a šampiňóny olúpeme a taktiež nakrájame.
  4. V hrcni zohrejeme lyžicu olivového oleja, orestujeme cibuľu, pridáme nakrájané huby a túto zmes osolíme aposypeme červenou paprikou. Miešame aspoň 3 minúty a následne vlejeme do hrnca smotanu.
  5. Pridáme na tenko nastrúhany syr amiešame, kým sa neroztopí. Omáčku privedieme k varu a hneď potom pridáme maslo. Keď sa roztopí vypneme sporák.
  6. Uvarené cestoviny pridáme k omáčike aporiadne premieš Pridáme aj nasekaný koriander a podávame.
  7. Na vrch cestovín uložíme kúsky hotového zubáč

Viac na www.zrodene.eu

Zdroj: Zrodené v EÚ


Pod autorom ZN.SK vychádzajú články externých redaktorov a články viacerých autorov súčasne. Neraz vám tak prinášame rozsiahlu tému, alebo článok neobvyklý voči ostatnej našej tvorbe.
V ČLÁNKU POUŽITÉ HESLÁ:

