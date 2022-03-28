94. ročník Oscarov (2022) sa niesol v znamení facky. Duna bodovala

Len málo z nás si v noci privstalo na sledovanie niekoľkohodinového udeľovania Oscarov. 94. ročník udeľovania cien Americkej filmovej akadémie známe ako Oscar je svetovo najprestížnejšia filmová cena… ak ešte vôbec. Ak ráno čakáme nejaký záver, alebo veľké vypichnuté momenty večera, všade sa dozvieme len o tom jedinom. Will Smith dal facku Chrisovi Rockovi a nešlo pritom o hranú drobnú facku, aká by bola v rámci pobavenia divákov súčasťou zvláštneho scenára.
Chris Rock sa na pódiu pokúšal zostať komikom a chvíľu bavil aj samotného Willa Smitha. Spomínal si na G. I. Jane, (známu postavu ženy v armáde, ostrihanú na krátko, ktorú stvárnila Demi Moore) Rockova nemiestna narážka na účes Jady Pickett-Smith samotnej Jade vôbec nepridala na nálade. V jednom krátko momente vidieť jej vážnu tvár, kým Will Smith ešte zrejme nevedel, ako sa má tváriť. Milujúci manžel však má niekoľko možností, ako situáciu riešiť. Naučiť Rocka ako sa správať, alebo mu neskôr cez médiá uštedriť nejakú poznámku. Vyšiel na pódium celkom nečakane Rockovi a vlepil rýchlu, neubrániteľnú facku. Rock zrejme zabudol, že Jada Pickett-Smith sa už neraz vyjadrila, že bojuje s ochorením známym ako alopécia. Smith sa na pódium neskôr vrátil, keď sám získal Oscara za najlepšiu mužskú hlavnú úlohu vo filme King Richard. Šesť Oscarov si odniesol nový re-make slávneho sci-fi Duna.
Pred Oscarmi sme počuli, ako večerom budú sprevádzať tri ženy. Nič sme o tom nepostrehli. Ako pravdepodobne zvíťazí film Sila psa. Chýbali údajne akékoľvek postrehy k tragédiám, ktoré sa odohrávajú v roku 2022 v Európe. Po presťahovaní zo železničnej stanice späť do Dolby Theatre v Los Angeles by sme čakali čokoľvek veľké, veľkolepé, no po korona-obmedzeniach možno máme priveľké nároky.
Len tak mimochodom, všetci nominovaní a víťazi:
Belfast
VÍŤAZ: CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
VÍŤAZ: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
VÍŤAZ: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
VÍŤAZ: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
VÍŤAZ: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
VÍŤAZ: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
VÍŤAZ: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
VÍŤAZ: Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve a Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
VÍŤAZ: Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Hank Corwin, Don’t Look Up
VÍŤAZ: Joe Walker, Dune
Pamela Martin, King Richard
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick… Boom!
VÍŤAZ: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
VÍŤAZ: The Windshield Wiper
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
VÍŤAZ: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
VÍŤAZ: Drive My Car (Japonsko)
Flee (Dánsko)
The Hand of God (Taliansko)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Nórsko)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
VÍŤAZ: Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Audible
Lead Me Home
VÍŤAZ: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
VÍŤAZ: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
“Be Alive” z filmu King Richard — Autor hudby: DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” z filmu Encanto — Autor hudby: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” z filmu Belfast — Autor hudby: Van Morrison
VÍŤAZ: “No Time to Die” z filmu No Time to Die — Autor hudby: Billie Eilish a Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” z filmu Four Good Days — Autor hudby: Diane Warren
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, a Niv Adiri, Belfast
WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, a Mark Taylor, No Time to Die
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, a Shawn Murphy, West Side Story
VÍŤAZ: Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini a Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West a Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune
VÍŤAZ: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock a Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci
VÍŤAZ: Dune — Produkčný dizajn: Patrice Vermette; Dekorácie: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley — Produkčný dizajn: Tamara Deverell; Dekorácie: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog — Produkčný dizajn: Grant Major; Dekorácie: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth — Produkčný dizajn: Stefan Dechant; Dekorácie: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story — Produkčný dizajn: Adam Stockhausen; Dekorácie: Rena DeAngelo
VÍŤAZ: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, a Dan Sudick, Free Guy
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, a Chris Corbould, No Time to Die
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, a Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, a Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home
