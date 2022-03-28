94. ročník Oscarov (2022) sa niesol v znamení facky. Duna bodovala

Len málo z nás si v noci privstalo na sledovanie niekoľkohodinového udeľovania Oscarov. 94. ročník udeľovania cien Americkej filmovej akadémie známe ako Oscar je svetovo najprestížnejšia filmová cena… ak ešte vôbec. Ak ráno čakáme nejaký záver, alebo veľké vypichnuté momenty večera, všade sa dozvieme len o tom jedinom. Will Smith dal facku Chrisovi Rockovi a nešlo pritom o hranú drobnú facku, aká by bola v rámci pobavenia divákov súčasťou zvláštneho scenára.

Chris Rock vtipkoval o jeho žene J. P. Smith

Chris Rock sa na pódiu pokúšal zostať komikom a chvíľu bavil aj samotného Willa Smitha. Spomínal si na G. I. Jane, (známu postavu ženy v armáde, ostrihanú na krátko, ktorú stvárnila Demi Moore) Rockova nemiestna narážka na účes Jady Pickett-Smith samotnej Jade vôbec nepridala na nálade. V jednom krátko momente vidieť jej vážnu tvár, kým Will Smith ešte zrejme nevedel, ako sa má tváriť. Milujúci manžel však má niekoľko možností, ako situáciu riešiť. Naučiť Rocka ako sa správať, alebo mu neskôr cez médiá uštedriť nejakú poznámku. Vyšiel na pódium celkom nečakane Rockovi a vlepil rýchlu, neubrániteľnú facku. Rock zrejme zabudol, že Jada Pickett-Smith sa už neraz vyjadrila, že bojuje s ochorením známym ako alopécia. Smith sa na pódium neskôr vrátil, keď sám získal Oscara za najlepšiu mužskú hlavnú úlohu vo filme King Richard. Šesť Oscarov si odniesol nový re-make slávneho sci-fi Duna.

Pred Oscarmi sme počuli, ako večerom budú sprevádzať tri ženy. Nič sme o tom nepostrehli. Ako pravdepodobne zvíťazí film Sila psa. Chýbali údajne akékoľvek postrehy k tragédiám, ktoré sa odohrávajú v roku 2022 v Európe. Po presťahovaní zo železničnej stanice späť do Dolby Theatre v Los Angeles by sme čakali čokoľvek veľké, veľkolepé, no po korona-obmedzeniach možno máme priveľké nároky.

Nominovaní a víťazi tohtoročných Oscarov (2022)

Len tak mimochodom, všetci nominovaní a víťazi:

Najlepší film

Belfast

VÍŤAZ: CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepší režisér

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

VÍŤAZ: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe

VÍŤAZ: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

VÍŤAZ: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

VÍŤAZ: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

VÍŤAZ: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Najlepší pôvodný scenár

VÍŤAZ: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár

VÍŤAZ: Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve a Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Najlepšia kamera

VÍŤAZ: Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Najlepší strih

Hank Corwin, Don’t Look Up

VÍŤAZ: Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Najlepší animovaný film

VÍŤAZ: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Najlepší krátky animák

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

VÍŤAZ: The Windshield Wiper

Najlepší krátky Live-Action

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

VÍŤAZ: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Najlepší zahraničný film

VÍŤAZ: Drive My Car (Japonsko)

Flee (Dánsko)

The Hand of God (Taliansko)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Nórsko)

Najlepší dokumentárny film

Ascension

Attica

Flee

VÍŤAZ: Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Najlepší krátky dokument

Audible

Lead Me Home

VÍŤAZ: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Najlepšia filmová hudba

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

VÍŤAZ: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Najlepšia originálna pieseň

“Be Alive” z filmu King Richard — Autor hudby: DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” z filmu Encanto — Autor hudby: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” z filmu Belfast — Autor hudby: Van Morrison

VÍŤAZ: “No Time to Die” z filmu No Time to Die — Autor hudby: Billie Eilish a Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” z filmu Four Good Days — Autor hudby: Diane Warren

Najlepší zvuk

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, a Niv Adiri, Belfast

WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, a Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, a Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Najlepšie kostými

VÍŤAZ: Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini a Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West a Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Najlepší maskér

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

VÍŤAZ: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock a Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Najlepší produkčný dizajn

VÍŤAZ: Dune — Produkčný dizajn: Patrice Vermette; Dekorácie: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley — Produkčný dizajn: Tamara Deverell; Dekorácie: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog — Produkčný dizajn: Grant Major; Dekorácie: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Produkčný dizajn: Stefan Dechant; Dekorácie: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story — Produkčný dizajn: Adam Stockhausen; Dekorácie: Rena DeAngelo

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty